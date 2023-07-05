Kadapa: Student’s death remain mystery

Kadapa (YSR district): Even after four days, the death 11-year-old student Mamidisetty Sohith remains a mystery. Police took up investigation over the incident, collected some clues through CCTV footage and enquiring school staff and students.

SP KKN Anburajan briefied the media about the incident here on Tuesday. According to him, deceased Mamidisetty Sohith, resident of Ahobilapuram street of Pulivendula town, was admitted in Class VI on June 19 this year in Bheeram Sreedhar Reddy School, Kotha Nellore village of Khajipet mandal as a hosteler. Hostel staff member Riyaz found the boy lying in the open place in front of the hostel at around 5.22 am on July 1, suffering from severe stomach ache. He immediately alerted school management and informed the same to boy’s parents over phone.

The school management took the boy to RMP Dr Venkatesh, who gave some medicines and injection. When the stomach pain was not controlled even after two hours, the doctor advised to shift the boy to Kadapa for better treatment. The boy was taken to a relative’s house in Chennuru, where the boy reportedly became unconscious and later died on his way to local Primary Health Centre in Chennuru.

The SP said that registered a case of suspicious death on July 1. He informed that the CCTV footage revealed that the boy woke up at 5.07 am on July 1 and went out of the hostel room.

The deceased opened the gate and went to fifth floor. The CCTV footage showed that the deceased climbed parapet wall with the support a bucket available on the rooftop. The SP detailed that later the boy found fell on the ground in hostel premises around 5.18 am.

The SP said that there were no injuries on the body of the deceased as per the autopsy report.