Kasturba Gandhi Kendra trust distributes clothes, food to needy

Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust chairman Dr PC Rayulu and former Chittoor MP M Gnanendra Reddy distributing clothes to the needy in Tirupati on Monday.
Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust chairman Dr PC Rayulu and former Chittoor MP M Gnanendra Reddy distributing clothes to the needy in Tirupati on Monday.

Highlights

Tirupati: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a medical camp, free distribution of food & clothes are organised for the needy people at Gandhi Bhavan by the Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust and Dr YSR Praja Prasthanam Seva Trust jointly led by Dr PC Rayulu on Monday.

Former Chittoor MP M Gnanendra Reddy, state BJP spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy Advocate K Ajay Kumar, ST Commission member Sankar Naik, Corporator Adilamshmi, Sailaja, Sridevi, B Madhusudan Reddy and others participated.

At a medical camp led by Dr Reddeppa, sugar and BP tests were conducted for the public free of cost.

