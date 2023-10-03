Live
- AP Chambers appeals to Railways to introduce Vande Bharat to Bengaluru
- Vizianagaram: NCC training camp concludes in MR college
- Kalyani remains Inaccessible to the public a year after inauguration"
- Section 144 imposed due to movement of elephants
- Govt giving priority to health & edu sectors: Vidadala Rajini
- 3 cops suspended for using third degree against theft accused
- Vizianagaram: Officials, people’s representatives take part in cleanliness drive
- WHO authorises 2nd malaria vaccine
- Visakhapatnam: 3 naval helicopters engaged for aerial seeding
- Former minister Bandaru held, shifted to Guntur
Just In
Kasturba Gandhi Kendra trust distributes clothes, food to needy
Highlights
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a medical camp, free distribution of food & clothes are organised for the needy people at Gandhi Bhavan by the Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust and Dr YSR Praja Prasthanam Seva Trust jointly led by Dr PC Rayulu on Monday.
Tirupati: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a medical camp, free distribution of food & clothes are organised for the needy people at Gandhi Bhavan by the Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust and Dr YSR Praja Prasthanam Seva Trust jointly led by Dr PC Rayulu on Monday.
Former Chittoor MP M Gnanendra Reddy, state BJP spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy Advocate K Ajay Kumar, ST Commission member Sankar Naik, Corporator Adilamshmi, Sailaja, Sridevi, B Madhusudan Reddy and others participated.
At a medical camp led by Dr Reddeppa, sugar and BP tests were conducted for the public free of cost.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS