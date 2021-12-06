Kerala experts inspect Tirumala ghat roads, to give a report on prevention of landslides

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam gearing up for a master plan in case of Tirumala Ghat road and taking measures to avoid the troubles again due to rains. As part of this, the TTD has invited Kerala professors for instructions and precautions to be taken to prevent the fall of landslides. A team of experts from Amrita University in Kerala came and inspected the landslide-prone areas on the Second Ghat Road in Tirumala.

The team includes senior professors who are doing the World Center of Excellence on Landslide Disaster Reduction International Program at Amrita University. Reconstruction work in the area where the landslides broke will be done with the latest technology and reported to the TTD in the future.



However, the recent heavy rains caused landslides on the Second Ghat Road in Tirumala. The road and defensive walls were destroyed when huge boulders weighing tons fell from above. The road was partially destroyed at three places. TTD is making efforts to repair the damaged road.

However, TTD has taken steps to prevent landslides in the future. As part of this, a team of IIT experts was called for advice and suggestions. The team of experts opined that it would be better if there was an alternative road to Tirumala. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy recently conducted a review on the Tirumala Ghat Road issue. In that review, TTD decided to take steps toward a permanent solution.