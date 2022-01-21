KL Varma takes charge as MCT RO

  • Menu
K L Varma takes charge as RO of MCT, greeting Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha at his chamber in Tirupati on Thursday

Keerthipati Lokeswara Varma (KL Varma) took charge as Revenue Officer (RO) of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) on Thursday. He reported to the Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha at his chamber before taking charge.

Varma, who had been working as RO of Tirupati Municipal Corporation(TMC) was appointed on deputation as Municipal Commissioner of Punganur in 2015 and he also rendered services as Officer on Special Duty(OSD) to Kuppam municipal elections conducted of late. After completion of six-and-half-year on deputation, the Municipal Administration Department reappointed him as RO for MCT.

