Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ceremony to be held today

The Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ceremony will be held at the Tirumala Srivari Temple on April 2nd. In light of this special occasion, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to cancel VIP break viewings on that day. The TTD authorities have requested the cooperation of devotees in this matter.

Meanwhile, the temple continues to experience a high influx of devotees, with reports indicating that devotees are currently waiting in 16 compartments for the free sarva darshan. It has been estimated that it will take approximately 14 hours for all devotees without tokens to have the sarvadarshan experience. Yesterday, a total of 62,439 devotees visited the Srivari Temple, with 22,027 devotees participating in the hair offering ritual.

Additionally, it was reported that the Srivari Hundi received an income of 3.61 crores yesterday. The authorities are working diligently to ensure that all devotees have a smooth and fulfilling experience during their visit to the sacred temple.