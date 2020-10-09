KS Jawahar Reddy meets TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, to take charge as EO on Saturday

It is known fact that the senior IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy, who has been appointed as the executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), met TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday. The meeting took place at the Subba Reddy office in Tadepalli, Guntur district. On this occasion, it seems that there is a discussion on whether it would be good to take any action for the visit of the common people. In addition to the Navratri Brahmotsavams which will start from the 16th of this month, they also discussed various issues. After the meeting, Jawahar Reddy said that he was fortunate enough to serve a TTD official and felt that it was a blessing in his life.

He said that the day-to-day program in the medical field would create a new trend. He said that he was very happy to be a part of this great program. KS Jawahar Reddy will take over as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) EO on Saturday. He will reach Tirumala directly with family members and take charge from temporary EO Dharma Reddy. Information that the TTD Chairman as well as some members will also be participating in the event.

Jawahar Reddy, who was the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Medical Health, played a key role in the control of the coronavirus in the state alerting public in regard to the virus and giving precautions. However, in the shuffle, Jawahar Reddy was handed over the responsibilities as the TTD EO.