Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti to be observed today

The annual Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti will be observed on Tuesday. Kumaradhara is one of the holy theerthams (torrents) located in the Seshachala ranges which devotees visit once a year on a full moon day which falls this year on March 7 (Tuesday).





The devotees trekking Kumaradhara Theertham will be allowed from 6 am onwards and the path will be closed by 12 noon. The TTD has arranged distribution of 'Ready to Eat' Annaprasadam and water at Kumaradhara Dam point. An emergency vehicle with medical aid will also be kept ready.





About 300 vigilance, forest and police personnel are being drafted for Kumaradhara Theertham Mukkoti for the safety of trekkers besides 50 Srivari Sevakulu for serving Annaprasadam and water. Devotees with asthma, cardiac diseases, obesity, hypertension, diabetes and other chronic diseases are requested to avoid the trekking in view of the health safety and security.





Under the instructions of TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, Tirumala VGO Bali Reddy along with his vigilance counterpart Giridhar and DSP Tirumala Venugopal held a detailed review meeting with all departments on Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on Monday. The official urged the devotees to adhere to the guidelines for trekking to Kumaradhara a safe and memorable experience.