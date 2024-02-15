Kurnool: Damodaram Sanjivayya a spotless leader says Collectors Dr G Srijana

Kurnool/Nandyal : The birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya was celebrated on a grand note in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Wednesday. District Collectors Dr G Srijana (Kurnool) and Dr K Srinivasulu (Nandyal) paid rich floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Damodaram Sanjeevaiah.

In Nandyal, Collector Dr K Srinivasulu said that Damodaram Sanjivayya was the second CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh and first Dalit CM. “He extended selfless service to the people. The reforms he had introduced are an inspiration to all,” he stated. The Collector urged all to get inspired by Sanjivayya’s principles and follow his path to extend selfless services to people.

Later along with the leaders of Dalit community, the Collector cut a cake on the occasion. Similarly, Kurnool district Collector Dr G Srijana, along with Mayor BY Ramaiah paid floral tributes to the statue of Damodaram Sanjivayya at Nandyal check post. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the life of the former CM is an inspiration to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Though he hailed from Dalit community, he became the first CM of Andhra Pradesh and he was the only person who became CM at an age of 38 years. Mayor BY Ramaiah said former CM Sanjivayya after pursuing higher education, has discharged responsibilities in several posts for a period of 31 years. He called upon the youth, people and government officials to follow him to extend selfless services to the society.