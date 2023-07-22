Kurnool: In a fit of rage, woman bites off man’s tongue

Pathikonda (Kurnool): In a bizarre incident, a man was rushed to hospital after his wife bit off his tongue when he tried to give her a kiss at a village in Pathikonda constituency in Kurnool district on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Tara Chand Naik and wife Pushpavathi. The severely injured Chand Naik was immediately rushed to Gooty government hospital and later shifted to Anantapur for better treatment.

According to information, Tara Chand Naik, a resident of Guntur, had married Pushpavathi of Yellam Gutta Thanda in Pathikonda constituency, in 2015. The couple was bestowed with two children. For two years, the couple is living separately following differences cropped up between them. Tara Chand Naik to appease his wife went to Yellam Gutta Thanda on Friday.

After speaking a while Naik went near his wife and tried to kiss her in an effort to console her. However, Pushpavathi, in a fit of rage, bit off his tongue. In the incident, Naik’s tongue was got cut and began bleeding profusely. The neighbours immediately rushed Naik to the government hospital in Gooty for treatment. The doctors after extending primary treatment referred him to Anantapur government general hospital for better treatment. The health condition of Naik is stated to be stable. Based on the complaint lodged by wife Pushpavathi, Jonnagiri police registered a case under relevant sections and taken up investigation.