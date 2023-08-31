Kurnool: Take preventive steps to curb consumption of drugs

Kurnool: Kurnool district in-charge collector Narapureddy Mourya on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to take all preventive measures to restrict the usage of drugs among students.

She along with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Krishna Kanth Patel held a review meeting with the officials concerned on the preventive measures to be taken to restrict the usage of drugs at the Collectorate mini-conference hall in Kurnool on Wednesday.

Addressing the officials, the in-charge collector said there was urgent need to conduct awareness programmes at schools and colleges to educate the students about the disadvantages of drugs.

Responding on the issue, District Education Officer (DEO) V Ranga Reddy said that the physical education teachers (PETs) were conducting awareness classes to the students on every Saturday on the issue.

The in-charge collector said drugs should not be sold in medical shops without doctor’s prescription.

Rural drug inspector Praveen said that a separate register is being maintained in the medical shops.

The drug inspector also said that around 40 shops have been inspected since the last meeting.

Mourya ordered the drug inspectors to submit the inspection report in the next meeting.

Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Regional Manager Ramam said that the drivers and conductors were strictly ordered not to entertain the transportation of drugs in the buses. They are also being conducted awareness programmes at intervals, stated the Regional Manager.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) Nageswar Rao, District Forest Officer (DFO) P Siva Shankar Reddy, Social Welfare department Joint Director Lakshmi Devi, Additional District Medical and Health Officer (ADMHO) Dr L Bhaskar and the officials of labour department attended the meeting.