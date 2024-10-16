Land acquisition for rly projects to be speeded up

Tirupati: The district official machinery has been taking steps for land acquisition for Nadikudi – Srikalahasti railway line and Tirupati – Katpadi double line projects.

Chief Minister's secretary P S Pradyumna, along with senior officials from the Railway Ministry, principal secretary for Transport and R&B, Kantilal Dande, and district collectors discussed the progress of pending railway works under the Central government's e-Pragati programme virtually on Tuesday. The meeting included a focus on the railway line between Nadikudi and Srikalahasti.

Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Joint Collector Shubham Bansal participated from the Collectorate. During the meeting, the Collector assured the CM's secretary that the pending land acquisition for approximately 182 acres along the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line would be completed soon.

He also emphasised that special attention would be given to resolving issues related to the Tirupati bypass, ensuring steady progress. The secretary urged all officials to expedite pending works, reviewing the current status of funds allocated for these projects.

In another virtual meeting with officials of the South Central Railway, the new Tirupati-Katpadi double-track railway project was discussed. Under this, 45 kilometres of double-track rail between Tirupati and Pakala is planned. For this, around 37 acres of land in Pakala, Chandragiri and Tirupati rural areas needs to be acquired. The Collector assured prompt action on the land acquisition.