Launch Panchagavya treatment in Ayurveda hospital from April 3: EO Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy directed the officials to launch treatment with Panchagavya products at Ayurveda hospital from April 3 both OP and 12-bed inpatient ward. Addressing a review meeting on Panchagavya products with officials at Sri Padmavati rest house, the TTD EO directed them to make arrangements for the production of 3,000 litres of milk and 60 kgs ghee needed daily for use in Srivari temple. The official team should immediately take steps to procure desi bovine across the country and measures for building to set up a Ghee production Centre in Goshala. The ghee and milk generated should also be utilised in the Anna Prasadam complex. Through the Rythu Sadhikara organisation, TTD has so far distributed freely 1,300 cows and bulls to farmers in Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam and Anantapur districts. He also urged officials to promote research to high-quality standards in Panchgavya products.

GEO FENCING FOR TTD PROPERTIES

TTD EO directed the estate officials to organise Geo fencing and geo-mapping for each and every TTD assets to protect it from encroachments. The representatives of Hyderabad-based NIR interactive company presented a demo of their product. He said a decision will be made after a scrutiny of the Geo fencing done for properties of other organisations.

SRI SHUBAKRUT NAMA PANCHANGAM RELEASED

In a separate programme, Dr Jawahar Reddy also released the TTD annual Panchangam of Sri Shubakrut Nama samvatsaram. It is well known that as part of its mandate for the propagation of the Santana Hindu dharma, the TTD published the almanac on the occasion of Telugu New Year, Ugadi.

The new Panchangam has been colourfully printed with an eye-catching design drafted by TTD Asthana siddhanti Tangirala Venkata Purna Prasad and narrated by Vaikhanasa pundit Acharya Vedantaam Vishnu Bhattacharya. Besides regular features of Rasi, matrimonial, wedding Muhurtams, the Panchangam also comprised special utsavas at Tirumala.

Priced at Rs 75 it will be available for sale to devotees from Saturday onwards at Tirupati and at all TTD information centres from March last week. TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEOs V Veerabrahmam and Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar were present.