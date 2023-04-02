Tirupati: Left parties to launch stir against Central, state govts

The Left parties are going into agitation mode protesting against the anti-people policies of the Central and state governments. They have decided to take up padayatra throughout the state from April 14 to 30. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the leaders of CPI and CPM have flayed the Central government saying that it has been acting against the spirit of the constitution with an obvious bid to abolish the Indian constitution.





CPI district secretary P Harinath Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working with an intention of putting the country's wealth in the hands of big industrialists like Adani and others by holding CBI and ED in his fist and using them for vindictive politics. Thus, so far, over 300 cases were filed out of which in nine cases only, the guilty were proved and punished. He also flayed the increasing atrocities against Dalits but there is no action on those involving in the attacks. The Central government has failed in providing 2 crore jobs per year which was its promise and not even a single bifurcation assurance was fulfilled. In the state also, no irrigation project works were going on. He demanded that the TIDCO houses should be handed over to the beneficiaries immediately.





CPM district secretary Nagaraju said that since the BJP government assumed power at the Centre, the prices of essential commodities and the petro prices were skyrocketing. To expose governments failures and in support of people, the Left parties will take up padayatra in the state. Other leaders of CPI and CPM Jayalakshmi, Murali, Chinnam Penchalaiah, Radhakrishna, Nadia, Kandarapu Murali, Jayachandra, Madhav and others took part.











