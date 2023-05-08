Tirupati: Libraries to conduct summer camps for students from today

Tirupati: Both the branch and regional libraries in Tirupati have geared up to conduct summer camps for children from May 8 to June 11 and keep them engaged with knowledge-oriented activities. Students of class 6 to 10 will be trained in various aspects like Yoga, meditation, drawing, spoken English, drama, English grammar and music.



The grade–1 branch library under the auspices of district Grandhalaya Samstha located near Annamaiah circle behind AIR station and children’s library at MR Palli along with 69 other libraries in the erstwhile Chittoor district will be conducting summer knowledge camps from 8 am to 12 noon daily from May 8 to 16. Chairperson of district Grandhalaya Samstha Nainar Madhubala said that experts will train the students and prizes will be distributed to them every week. It is also aimed at encouraging children to visit libraries and inculcate reading habits to acquire knowledge. Apart from the local students, those from other places also can participate in the camps. She appealed to the parents to make their children participate in the camp which will be beneficial to them immensely. Those interested can contact 9912189869 or visit the branch library to enrol their names.

Further, interested teachers, retired employees, voluntary organisations, writers and poets to train the children in the summer camp in various subjects can also contact the librarian and give their details, she stated. On the occasion, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy released the posters and pamphlets of the summer camp on Sunday along with Madhubala. Grandhalaya Samstha secretary NS Lavanya, J Siva Prasad, M Dhananjayulu and Guru Prasad were also present.

Meanwhile, the government regional library at Govindaraja Swamy South Mada street was also conducting the summer camp during the same days. According to the librarian Surya Narayana Murthy, during the camp, children will be made to listen to stories, read their favourite books, tell the stories and analyse the stories they listened to. Competitions will also be conducted in spoken English, drawing, painting etc., Interested candidates can contact 9000237312 / 8317651455 numbers.