  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Maharashtra devotee donates Rs 11 lakh to SVBC Trust

Representatives of Maharashtra devotee handing over a DD for Rs 11 lakh to SVBC Chairman Saikrishna Yachendra in Tirupati on Thursday
x

Representatives of Maharashtra devotee handing over a DD for Rs 11 lakh to SVBC Chairman Saikrishna Yachendra in Tirupati on Thursday

Highlights

A devotee from Maharashtra, Sunitha Lakhan Kumar Agarwal, on Thursday donated Rs 11 lakh to TTD SVBC Trust

Tirupati: A devotee from Maharashtra, Sunitha Lakhan Kumar Agarwal, on Thursday donated Rs 11 lakh to TTD SVBC Trust. On behalf of Agarwal, his representatives - Raghavendra and Bala Sudarshan Reddy - handed over the demand draft towards the donation to SVBC Chairman Saikrishna Yachendra at the Channel's office in Tirupati. SVBC CEO Shanmukha Kumar was also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X