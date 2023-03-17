Maharashtra devotee donates Rs 11 lakh to SVBC Trust

Tirupati: A devotee from Maharashtra, Sunitha Lakhan Kumar Agarwal, on Thursday donated Rs 11 lakh to TTD SVBC Trust. On behalf of Agarwal, his representatives - Raghavendra and Bala Sudarshan Reddy - handed over the demand draft towards the donation to SVBC Chairman Saikrishna Yachendra at the Channel's office in Tirupati. SVBC CEO Shanmukha Kumar was also present.