Matrimonial meet calls for preserving traditions

TirupatiL The Brahmin Matrimonial meet, organised by the Tirupati Brahmin Samajam (TBS) and the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Samkshema Samakhya (APBSS), was held with grandeur at the Uddanda Ganapati Veda Pathashala in Tirupati on Sunday.

The event, aimed at connecting eligible brides and grooms from Brahmin families, also included the celebration of the Shashtipoorthi Mahotsavam (60th birthday celebrations) and Bhima Ratha Shanthi.

Tirupati District Brahmana Seva Sangha Samithi president Dr N Narasimhacharya and APBSS State General Secretary Vedam Hariprasad led the proceedings in which nearly 800 people participated in the matrimonial meet for prospective brides and grooms.

SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, National Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, Gudipala Tahsildar Seetharam, APBSS State President Isukapalli Kameswara Prasad and Disciplinary Committee Chairman Kothapalli Ajay Kumar attended as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries said such matrimonial platforms help parents bring together suitable matches and ensure a bright future for young couples. They also stressed the need for people to preserve culture and traditions and actively participate in programmes that promote Hindu values.

APBSS State Vice-President Venkata Perumal, Bhimas Ashok, Kothapalli Vijay Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Tulasi Ram Sharma, Harini, TBS District Women’s President OV Sandhya Rani and others were present.