MBU celebrates National Space Day with ISRO & NARL

Tirupati



Mohan Babu University (MBU) is proud to host ‘National Space Day 2024’ in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) on Thursday. The occasion commemorated the first anniversary of Chandrayaan-3 mission’s successful soft landing on the moon’s southern polar region. It showcased India’s pioneering spirit in space exploration and transformed MBU’s campus into a vibrant hub of scientific discovery and innovation.

Over 1,000 students from across 30 colleges and 25 schools, along with prominent figures from space community and academia, participated in this momentous event. ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath gave an inspiring address on the occasion. Director of SHAR A Rajarajan, Director of NARL Dr AK Patra, and Director of PRL Dr Anil Bharadwaj and others also took part.

The event featured the ‘Space on Wheels’ exhibition, offering cutting-edge space technology experiences, virtual reality simulations of the lunar surface and thought-provoking lectures on interplanetary missions. Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor of MBU Dr M Mohan Babu said that their partnership with ISRO and NARL for National Space Day 2024 exemplifies MBU’s unwavering commitment to fostering academic excellence.

This landmark event has not only celebrated India’s incredible achievements in space, but also inspired MBU students to dream big and push the boundaries of what’s possible, he said. Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu remarked that they were immensely proud to have hosted this landmark event at MBU campus.