Medicinal garden to take root in Tirumala Hills

Tirupati: A new conservation initiative is set to take shape in the Tirumala Hills as the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) prepares to establish a dedicated medicinal garden aimed at protecting threatened plant species and reinforcing ecological safeguards in the region.

The proposed ‘Divya Oushadha Vanam’ will come up on 3.90 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 4.25 crore.

The project is part of a broader effort to protect the fragile ecology of the Seshachalam forest range, which is home to several medicinal plants that are increasingly vulnerable due to environmental stress and habitat degradation. TTD authorities said the initiative follows the vision laid out by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to preserve India’s traditional medicinal resources and promote indigenous healthcare systems.

Officials explained that the planned garden would function as a conservation hub, providing a secure and scientifically managed environment for rare and endangered medicinal species.

By creating a protected space within Tirumala, the TTD hopes to ensure the survival and regeneration of plants that have long been integral to traditional healing practices but are now facing decline in the wild.

Beyond conservation, the garden is also intended to serve as an educational and awareness platform. Devotees visiting Tirumala, along with students, researchers and nature lovers, will have an opportunity to learn about the role of medicinal plants in Ayurveda and other traditional systems, as well as their contribution to human health and environmental sustainability. The initiative is expected to strengthen biodiversity preservation efforts in the ecologically sensitive hill range. The Divya Oushadha Vanam will be organised into 13 distinct thematic zones, each showcasing specific categories of medicinal and sacred flora. These include sections such as Deha Chikitsa Vanam, Sugandha Vanam, Pavitra Vanam, Prasada Vanam and several others.

Each zone is designed to reflect the medicinal, spiritual and ecological value of the plants on display, offering visitors a structured and immersive experience.

The site for the project has been finalised near the Garudadri Nagar toll gate, a location chosen for its ease of access and favourable conditions for plantation. According to officials, development work is expected to commence next month and will be carried out in stages, covering planting, landscaping and creation of basic infrastructure.

Plans also include the provision of essential visitor facilities such as parking and amenities to accommodate the expected footfall.

The TTD aims to complete the project by the end of next year, following which the Divya Oushadha Vanam will be thrown open to the public.