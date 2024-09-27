Minister Kandula presents silk vastrams to Goddess Poleramma

Tirupati: On behalf of the State government, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh presented silk vastrams to Goddess Poleramma during the annual Jatara held in Venkatagiri on Thursday.

Along with Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and local MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna, the Tourism Minister performed special puja to the Goddess.

Thousands of people from Tirupati and Nellore districts thronged the temple to have darshan of Goddess Poleramma on Thursday, the concluding day of the two-day Jatara, held on September 25 and 26.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Durgesh said the government is focusing on promoting religious tourism and keen on improving facilities to the pilgrims.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy pointed out that the previous YSRCP government had declared Poleramma Thalli Jatara as a State festival but didn’t sanctioned any funds. It is Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on the representation of local MLA Ramakrishna, directed to release Rs 50 lakh for conducting the Jatara.

The government also issued orders for conducting the jatara in Kota Bommali (Srikakulam) and Penugonda (West Godavari) as State festivals, he informed.