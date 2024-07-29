Minor girl raped in Kavali

Nellore: A shocking incident from Kavali came to light late on Sunday, in which a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped.

The incident took place at Toofan Nagar of Kavali town.

The accused was identified as SK Mahbub Basha of Toofan Nagar.

Though this incident was occurred a few days ago, it came to light after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.

The parents, in their complaint, stated that the accused took pictures of the incident with a mobile and blackmailing them for money.

Police registered a case under POCSO Act, 2012 and took up investigation.