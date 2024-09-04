Live
Just In
Missing patient from SVIMS found at Ruia hospital
Tirupati: A patient Seetharamappa (65), who had gone missing from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) hospital in the early hours of August 28 has finally been found.
Seetharamappa was reported to have walked out of SVIMS – Sri Padmavathi Hospital on his own.
While the search for the missing patient continued, he was located on Tuesday in the orthopaedic ward of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGH) in Tirupati. Tirupati West Police Station CI Ramakrishna who had been actively searching for Seetharamappa, successfully found the patient.
SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr R V Kumar expressed his gratitude to CI Ramakrishna and his team for their dedicated efforts in locating the missing patient. Further investigation into the circumstances of the patient’s disappearance is currently underway.