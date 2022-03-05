MLA Roja takes part in power walk at SPMVV

Tirupati: The department of physical education, wellness centre and department of women studies of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) conducted a power walk on Friday in collaboration with Tirupati urban police and APMAS as part of International Women's Day celebrations focussing on the theme 'Born to be equal, break the bias'. Nagari MLA R K Roja took part in the power walk along with Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof D M Mamatha and others. Speaking on the occasion, Roja underlined the importance of education to girl children and encouraged students to participate in various fields.

V-C Prof Jamuna appreciated school of Science Dean Prof R Nagaraju, Social Science Dean Prof T Bharathi, Prof Y S Sarada and Prof G Savithri for conducting the power walk which filled positive energy among the students. Meanwhile, the weeklong National Science Day celebrations were concluded on Friday. Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy participated in the closing ceremony and said that students should do anything by taking it to heart. He assured to bring job melas to campus by inviting reputed companies to the campus. Cultural programmes were also held on the occasion.