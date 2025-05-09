Mock drill held at IOCL terminal to strengthen safety protocols

Tirupati: A mock drill was conducted on Thursday at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) terminal in Yadamari. The drill was overseen by Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu.

District Collector Sumit Kumar stated that the mock drill’s area of focus was on enhancing safety standards across the district. “Strict vigilance and immediate response are essential in the event of unexpected incidents,” he stressed. The Collector, along with the SP, later held discussions with IOCL Chief Terminal Manager Arun Prasad on a range of safety measures.

The Collector called for strict monitoring of the terminal’s safety framework, especially pipeline security, maintenance, fuel storage tank safeguards, and fire hazard responses. He also emphasized the importance of inspecting vehicle entry and exit points, maintaining tight perimeter security, and the availability of modern medical support. He directed officials to make sure that fully equipped ambulances are kept ready on-site.

SP Manikanta Chandolu elaborated on security response measures during the mock drill, especially regarding tackling potential terrorist threats at the terminal’s storage points.

“Given the strategic importance of fuel installations like IOCL, they are potential targets. Special attention is being given to tightening security protocols,” he noted. He added that a review of human resources, their roles, and levels of alertness was conducted as part

of the drill. IOCL Special Deputy Collector Venkata Siva, Additional SP Rajasekhar Raju, Tahsildar Parthasarathi, and other relevant officials and personnel were present on the occasion.