Mohit Reddy takes over as TUDA Chairman

Tirupati: Chevireddy Mohit Reddy took charge as Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) here on Saturday. Reddy assumed office in the presence of Tuda Vice Chairman S Harikrishna and Secretary S Lakshmi and others. It may be noted here that recently the government issued orders appointing Mohit Reddy as Tuda chairman replacing his father and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. Mohit Reddy is also the MPP (Mandal Praja Parishad president) of Tirupati rural mandal and is actively taking part in development works.

The ruling YSRCP has earlier indicated that he will be the party candidate from Chandragiri constituency in the coming Assembly elections. Speaking on the occasion, Mohit said that he will take TUDA to new heights by initiating massive development works. He thanked the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his father and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for reposing faith in him in giving key responsibilities.