‘Moodu Tharala Manishi Bhuman’ book released

Tirupati: Several speakers at a book release function have praised noted writer, intellectual and voracious reader Bhuman by calling him a multifaceted personality. TTD Chairman Bhumana Karnukar Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others released a compendium of articles titled, ‘Moodu Tharala Manishi Bhuman’, which were contributed by his associates, contemporaries and others at a programme held here on Sunday and felicitated Bhuman.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD chairman Karunakar Reddy said that Bhuman has conducted several programmes for the sake of common people from Tirupati. Starting agitations from Tirupati, he became popular throughout the state. He worked with a strong determination to change the lifestyle of common people. The chairman said that he got inspiration from his brother Bhuman who along with Tripuraneni have changed the direction of his life.

TTD EO Dharma Reddy recalled his association with Bhuman for over 20 years which are continuing even now. “The agitations led by Bhuman during my student days are still in my mind. He made invaluable contributions as SVETA director like developing a digital library which is an example of his foresightedness,” he recalled. Though he has communist thinking in his mind, he also developed a spiritual line and he enjoys Vedas, Ithihasas and Mythologies.

Amara Raja industries founder Galla Ramachandra Naidu, national media advisor Devulapalli Amar, senior journalist Tadi Prakash and MLC Cipai Subramanyam also spoke on the occasion. Later, addressing the gathering, Bhumana Subramanyam Reddy popularly known as Bhuman said that he along with his brother Karunakar Reddy have been working for the upliftment of society.

He found fault with the negative publicity on the wild animals’ movement along Tirumala pathway.

It was scientifically proved that by having sticks in the hands, leopards will not dare to attack human beings and advised everyone to act with a social perspective. Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Manava Vikasa Vedika convenors Sakam Nagaraju, Saila Kumar and others took part.