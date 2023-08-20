More and more wild animals surface in Tirumala forests

Tirumala: Much to the surprise of all, more and more wild animals of various species were found moving in the forest areas near footpaths and also human habitations.

Following the shocking incident of a leopard killing a six-year-old girl Lakshita last week, the forest and TTD set up 326 trap camera with video facility also, covering the forests from Alipiri, the origin of the footpath to the holy hills and also select places in the forest fringe areas on the hills where wild animals spotted frequently straying into human habitations. The screening of the images recorded in the chip (card drive) revealed many interesting facts on the wild life species.

The photos and videos extracted from the trap camera on Friday till midnight revealed a leopard near Elephant Gate on the down ghat road and a sloth bear in special type cottages area.

Apart from the two wild animals, a porcupine, wild cats, civet cat and moose were captured moving in the vast forest area of Seshachalam hills revealing its rich fauna.

The forest and TTD officials were on high alert following the leopard found moving in the Elephant Gate area on the ghat road which is less than half-a-km from Narasimha Swamy temple, near which the leopard snatched away the girl Lakshita.

Sources said, forest officials are also want the devotees trekking the hills through the Alipiri footpath to be more cautious and move only in groups on the footpath to Tirumala.