MSME industrial expo in Tirupati on Feb 27, 28

With an aim to bring buyers and sellers on to a common platform for forging business tie-ups for mutual benefit, a two-day vendor development programme-cum-industrial exhibition will be held in Tirupati from February 27.





The Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) development & facilitation officer of the Government of India, Visakhapatnam, in association with Veeranjaneya Printers & Toners Association and local Industries Association will be organising this statewide Buyer-Seller Interaction Meet in the city.

GVR Naidu, in-charge Assistant Director of MSME development & facilitation office, Visakhapatnam, told Hans India that the interaction meet mainly deals with the marketing support and the proposed exhibition helps to understand each other's capabilities, capacities and technical competency levels by way of displaying products and interaction.

It will also showcase the technology levels and the quality aspects of products and identify prospective vendors and thus help CPSUs to achieve the stipulated target to procure minimum 25 percent of their requirement from MSMEs and minimum 4 percent from SC/ST enterprises and 3 percent from women enterprises as envisaged under the New Public Procurement Policy, 2018. The Make in India initiative will also be highlighted.

MSME officials of the state and Central governments will present and bring awareness on various aspects. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Tirupati MP Dr M Guru Moorthy. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MLAs and senior officers from Central and state governments will take part in the meet.