Municipal Commissioner to undergo in-service training in Mussoorie

Tirupati: In a significant move to bolster municipal governance, Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya embarked on a journey to Mussoorie on Sunday.

She is scheduled to participate in the Municipal Governance for Administration In-Service Training Programme from February 10 to 14. Commissioner Mourya was selected by the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Department to attend this specialised training initiative, which is designed to enhance the capacity building of civil servants. The programme aims to provide participants with modern administrative techniques and effective governance strategies that will benefit local administration.

To ensure that office operations remain uninterrupted during Commissioner Mourya’s absence, additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy has been entrusted with the in-charge responsibilities for the next five days. This delegation of duties will allow the municipal administration to continue its day-to-day functions seamlessly while Commissioner Mourya focuses on the training.

The five-day training session in Mussoorie is expected to serve as a platform for knowledge exchange and skill enhancement among civil servants. By introducing innovative practices and updated governance methods, the programme underscores the State government’s commitment to strengthening municipal operations and ensuring efficient service delivery.

Commissioner Moury’s participation in this training programme not only highlights the importance of continuous professional development in public administration but also reinforces the proactive approach of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Department in modernising governance practices.