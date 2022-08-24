Municipal Corporation of Tirupati clears garbage at TUDA ground

Tirupati: The civic authorities of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has cleared the heaps of garbage at TUDA ground responding to an item published in The Hans India in these columns on August 20.

Thanks to the municipal authority for cleaning garbage piled up at TUDA grounds in Tirupati.

The Hans India brought the issue to the notice of MCT by publishing in its columns about the plight of passerby and residents facing hardships in the locality.

People were forced to close their noses while going on this way due to nauseating smell coming out from the garbage.

The residents residing around TUDA grounds felt happy for clearing the garbage and also thanked the civic authority, particularly the health department.