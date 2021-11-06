Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to revamp drainage system to end waterlogging

Tirupati: The officials of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati led by Commissioner P S Girisha took up the task of strengthening the feeble drainage system in the temple town following the public outrage and political parties' strong criticism after the overflowing of drains due to recent incessant rains. The Commissioner along with officials including Municipal Superintendent of Engineer (SE) Tirumalika Mohan and others inspected the low-lying areas, which bore the brunt of the recent incessant rains.

The team went around the flood prone areas nearly four hours on Friday and studied the situation and reasons for overflowing of drains at Leelamahal Junction, Karakambadi Road, Tirumala Bypass Road, Srinivasam, Renigunta Road, Lakshmipuram Junction, Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam area before directing the officials to complete the works at the earliest possible time.

At Leelamahal Junction, which is the low-lying area for Madhura Nagar and Fish Market, the Commissioner wanted the officials to complete the drain works to allow free flow of water.

He also convinced a shop owner to part away some land belonged to him to construct drain and compensation also paid to him on the spot.

At Lakshmipuram Junction, the Commissioner directed the officials to construct a drain with at least 3 feet width facilitating free passage of storm water.

Girisha wanted the officials to see that nobody will construct ramps like structures over the drains and directed them to take immediate action against those who encroach drains in the city. He also wanted the SPDCL officials to remove the electric poles obstructing the construction of Srinivasa Sethu. It may be noted here that the recent rains which lashed the city caused for overflowing of drain water on roads and waterlogged at many places which stirred outrage among the public and also goad the political parties to raise voice against the officials' apathy.

Of late, TDP and Left leaders also visited the low-lying areas including Madhura Nagar and demanded the civic authority to take up drain repair works immediately.