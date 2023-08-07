Naidu misleading people on Balaji reservoir: Srikalahasti MLA

Srikalahasti: Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy launched a scathing attack on TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu accusing him of spreading misinformation about the Balaji reservoir project. Madhusudan Reddy claimed that Naidu had misled the public over the reservoir. The then TDP government has allocated only Rs 10 crore for the project despite the project’s actual investment being Rs 219 crore.

Speaking the media here on Sunday a day after TDP chief addressed a public meeting in the town, the MLA emphasised such a meagre allocation proved his lack of commitment towards the project which is located in his native district. He even mocked Naidu’s selfie challenge at the project site saying that it was not proper for a leader like Chandrababu, especially given his 14-year tenure as the Chief Minister.

He even retorted to the allegations made against him by Naidu and TDP’s Srikalahasti in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and challenged them to participate in an open discussion to substantiate their claims with concrete evidence. Furthermore, Madhusudan Reddy brought attention to the alleged irregularities relating to ‘silver disposal-exchange’ at Srikalahasti temple during the TDP’s rule in the state and said that an endowments committee will be looking into the matter shortly.