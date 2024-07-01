Nallari’s legacy drives Kishore into politics

Tirupati: Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy’s political journey is one marked by heritage, perseverance and a steadfast commitment to the Piler constituency.

Born in Nagaripalle village of Valmikipuram mandal, his early life was deeply intertwined with the political realm, courtesy of his father, senior Congress leader and former Minister Nallari Amaranath Reddy.

Known for his unwavering support and constant presence by his father’s side during political rallies and campaigns, Kishore’s entry into politics seemed almost predestined.

After the death of his father, Kishore’s mother stepped into the political arena but faced defeat. The year 1989 marked a pivotal moment for Kishore as he played an instrumental role in his brother Kiran Kumar Reddy’s electoral victory from the erstwhile Vayalpadu constituency, a constituency later incorporated into Piler during the 2009 delimitation process. Kishore’s active involvement in his father’s political activities had already made him a familiar face in the region. Despite his deep-rooted political connections, Kishore chose not to dive directly into electoral politics, opting instead to support his brother, who eventually rose to become the last Chief Minister of undivided AP. When Kiran Kumar Reddy launched the Jai Samaikyandhra Party in 2014, Kishore contested from Piler. Though he lost that election, Kishore managed to secure second place, surpassing the TDP candidate.

The aftermath of the 2014 elections saw Kiran Kumar Reddy taking a hiatus from politics, leaving Kishore at a crossroads. The enduring family rivalry with Peddireddi prompted Kishore to join the TDP in 2017, a strategic move aimed at bolstering his influence in the constituency. The then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appointed him as the chairman of the AP Housing Development Corporation.

Undeterred by his defeat in the 2019 elections, Kishore’s resilience paid off when he won the Piler constituency seat in the current Annamayya district this year, marking his first entry into the Assembly. He has expressed a strong commitment to the development and welfare of the constituency.