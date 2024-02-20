National workshop on Mathematical techniques begins at NSU

Tirupati: The two-day national workshop for ‘Hands on experience in mathematical techniques and computational tools’ being organised by the Department of Mathematics in National Sanskrit University (NSU) began on Monday.

TTD educational officer Dr M Bhaskar Reddy took part as chief guest and explained the fundamental concepts of fluid dynamics and elucidated their formulation through MATLAB software.

Prof PVSN Murthy of IIT Kharagpur delivered the keynote address. Prof PV Sundar, Head of Mathematics department in NSU Prof V Ramesh Babu, in-charge Registrar Prof RJ Ramasree and others spoke on the occasion. It was attended by about 50 participants from across the country.