NCC cadets dazzle with horseback yogasanas

Tirupati: The spirit of International Yoga Day (IYD) was celebrated with enthusiasm and active participation across various institutions in Tirupati, reflecting the global theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.

A highlight of the day was a unique performance by 10 NCC cadets from the 2 (Andhra) Remount and Veterinary (R-&V) Regiment, who showcased yogasanas on horseback. The cadets demonstrated remarkable balance, coordination, and concentration, seamlessly blending the art of yoga with equestrian skills. Their act drew admiration from the audience and was widely appreciated. Around 500 NCC cadets and staff participated in the session. Group Commander Col Satinder Dahiya lauded their efforts.

Sri City marked the occasion with a vibrant session led by Yoga Master A Kodandam, who guided participants through Surya Namaskaras, various asanas, and pranayama techniques. Vice President (Customer Relations) Ramesh Kumar and others were present. CSR Director Nireesha Sannareddy called yoga a timeless gift from India to the world.

At SVIMS, director Dr RV Kumar, registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla, and other faculty emphasised yoga’s role in managing stress and chronic illness. Similarly, Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam held a large-scale event with nearly 1,000 participants. Vice-chancellor Prof V Uma highlighted the university’s month-long yoga activities strictly adhering to the given protocol.

The Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) hosted celebrations at Shilparamam, attended by hospitality professionals from Taj Tirupati, ITC Grand Ridge, Marasa Sarovar and others. Consultant Dr Thirulogachander participated in the event.

At the Regional Science Centre, a yoga session was followed by a science lecture by Dr K T V Raghavan of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. Director K Srinivasa Nehru and other dignitaries were present. IIT Tirupati organised a poster and photo competition on the day. Director Prof KN Satyanarayana highlighted the significance of yoga in today’s fast-paced world.

National Sanskrit University and the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Kala Kendra paid homage to Patanjali Maharshi with rituals and sessions. Former Chancellor Prof Ram Chandra G Bhat and NSU vice-chancellor Prof G S R Krishna Murthy spoke on yoga’s enduring relevance. At SV Medical College, Principal Dr G. Ravi Prabhu stressed yoga’s unifying role in society and its significance in the medical field. Ruia hospital superintendent Dr J Radha, Maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathy Reddy and other faculty participated.