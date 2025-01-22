NCC Tirupati group cadets win laurels at Delhi camp

Tirupati: Cadets from 2(A) R&V Regt NCC, Tirupati Group, delivered a stellar performance at Equestrian championship held during the ongoing Republic Day camp in New Delhi. The prestigious national event saw participation from cadets across the country, but Tirupati cadets stood out with their exceptional achievements.

Cadet Lokesh clinched gold medal in Dressage Event and silver medal in Tent Pegging. His remarkable performance earned him the coveted ‘Best Rider Boys’ Trophy. Cadet Mahima Raju showcased his talent by winning silver and bronze medals in dressage events. Adding to the groups success, cadet Anjali impressed everyone by securing trophy in the challenging ‘Six Bar Jumping Event’ and bronze medal in dressage.

The cadets participated on their skilled horses Roman Flame, Good Luck and Gagan, whose agility and training played a crucial role in their success.

Unit Commanding Officer Lt Col Anup R Menon along with trainers Subedar CB Kushwaha, Subedar TK Gorai and Havalder Nethra Ram provided rigorous guidance and support, ensuring the cadets performed there best.