Nellore: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled all his promises; says ZP chief Anam Arunamma
Nellore : Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma urged the beneficiaries to extend their cooperation to the YSR Congress Party so that it could implement more welfare programmes in the coming days, after distributing Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa cheques to them here on Thursday.
She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been introducing various welfare schemes for the development of weaker sections and downtrodden communities. She pointed out that the CM had fulfilled all his assurances mentioned in the election manifesto related to the welfare SC, ST, BC and Minorities despite serious financial crises. Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shadi Tohfa is one among the assurances given by the CM, with which the poor people were able to perform the weddings of their children in a respectable manner, the ZP chairperson added.
District Collector M Harinarayanan said that 486 people were benefitted with Rs 3.87 crore in the fourth phase of Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa in the district. School Secondary Certificate qualification is the eligibility for the selection of beneficiaries for these schemes, he added.
DRDA PD D Sambasiva Reddy, BC Welfare Officer Venkataiah, District Social Welfare Officer Ramesh and others were present