Nellore: Increase works to provide jobs to more says Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu to officials

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Saturday directed the officials to provide employment to the labourers in the proposed works in Manubole and Balayapalli mandals.

He inspected the works taken up in Manubole and Balayapalli mandals and directed the officials to create an employment generation project that accommodates around 2 lakh labourers.

He also said the project should be useful for a population of at least 5-6 villages and asked to follow Covid guidelines. He also instructed the DWMA officials to prepare proposals. Later he visited Nindali village in Balayapalli mandal and asked the officials to construct an overhead water tank in the village for convenience of local population. He suggested them to propose works in the Grama Sabha and take up them under the employment guarantee programme.

Local people requested the Collector to increase the mandays from the existing 100 days as they were not sufficient for their livelihood during the pandemic situation. Chakradhar Babu assured them that he would bring the issue to the notice of the state government.

Further, the Collector said they had focused on Covid testing and more than 1,500 cases reported in the last 24 hours when conducted tests for 7,300 people.

He said they had found that one person for every five persons is being infected with the virus. He said cases would increase in the coming two weeks and the people needn't worry about it.

The death rate in the district was only 0.8 per cent and said they were taking all measures to reduce it. Till now, 130 people donated plasma and 75 patients availed them and were saved, Collector said.

He said that deaths were occurred only in the case of elderly and people with comorbidities. They had allocated three vehicles for each mandal for shifting the positive cases for better treatment in GGH. Gudur sub-collector R Gopala Krishna, Project Director of DWMA Tirupathaiah and others were present.