Nellore: YSRCP making false allegations against TDP says Narayana

Nellore : “Mymain aim is to make Nellore as mosquito-free city by completing underground drainage,” TDP MLA candidate for Nellore city Dr P Narayana stated. Responding to the children living on Sarvepalli canal bund, he promised them to set up a park for them.

On Saturday, he toured Rebalavari Veedhi and other areas in 8th division. He urged people to elect Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as MP and himself as the MP with huge majority. He warned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political games and strategies are useless before TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.



Later speaking with the media, Narayana claimed that he was getting huge response from people of all divisions and themselves they were assuring to vote for TDP only. He clarified that they never told their party leaders not to give pensions at the doorstep, adding that Jaan made baseless allegations against their party leaders only to defame them. He reminded Chandrababu promising to handover pension amount of Rs 4,000 at the doorstep of each beneficiary on first day of month.



During electioneering in Brindavanam, Nakkalolla Centre in 46th division in the city, Narayana expressed deep concern over the people of 'Nakkalollu living roadside in Brindavanam area for several years and assured to provide TIDCO houses to them by spending the money from his pocket.

