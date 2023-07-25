Nihar Skill Education provides placement to 3,756 candidates

Kadapa (YSR district): Kadapa-based Nihar Skill Education Managing Director C S Imtyaz Ahmed has said that the organisation provided placement to 3,756 candidates against 4,200 who underwent training in various programmes.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that the organisation was aimed to provide employment to rural unemployed youth and has been initiating several training programmes with the association of state government’s sponsored

agency Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP).

He said organisation was offering new courses such as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Field Technician in Computing & Peripherals (FTCP) and Junior Software Developer in the current year. He urged the youth to utilise the opportunity by calling phone numbers 8341056789, 9063082227 or physically approach Nihar Skill Education Center located near district court.