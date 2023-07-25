Live
- A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single
- Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
- Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
- Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
- Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
- Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
- Driver killed as ambulance turns turtle after hitting divider in Hyd
- Apple to bring a truly bezel-less and notch-free iPhone display
- Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead
- Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha
Just In
A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single
Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
Nihar Skill Education provides placement to 3,756 candidates
Kadapa (YSR district): Kadapa-based Nihar Skill Education Managing Director C S Imtyaz Ahmed has said that the organisation provided placement to...
Kadapa (YSR district): Kadapa-based Nihar Skill Education Managing Director C S Imtyaz Ahmed has said that the organisation provided placement to 3,756 candidates against 4,200 who underwent training in various programmes.
Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that the organisation was aimed to provide employment to rural unemployed youth and has been initiating several training programmes with the association of state government’s sponsored
agency Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP).
He said organisation was offering new courses such as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Field Technician in Computing & Peripherals (FTCP) and Junior Software Developer in the current year. He urged the youth to utilise the opportunity by calling phone numbers 8341056789, 9063082227 or physically approach Nihar Skill Education Center located near district court.