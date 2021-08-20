No need to panic over 3rd wave, says Kishan

Tirupati: Union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy said there is no need to panic about the Covid third wave as no one can predict whether it is going to hit us or not. But when all the 130 crore people become Covid warriors and follow all norms the country can drive away the Covid pandemic, he asserted.

He visited the Covid vaccination centre at SVIMS on Thursday along with the state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and other leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a mega vaccination drive in the entire world has been going on in India in which so far 56 crore people were vaccinated. In this vaccination process every individual at every corner of the country will get free vaccination.

In spite of the vaccination process, people should follow the Covid appropriate behaviour to safeguard themselves and the country from the pandemic. Now, the focus is to vaccinate all those above 18 years of age and the research is going on at a brisk pace to vaccinate persons under 18 years.

Because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative the country could develop its own vaccines without relying on other countries.

He congratulated SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma and other staff for taking up the drive efficiently. Joint collector V Veerabrahmam, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DIO Dr C Hanumantha Rao, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram and other officials took part.

Later, the Union minister visited Amar Jawan memorial at Kapila Theertham in the city along with Rajendranath Reddy and MP C M Ramesh and paid homage to the departed soldiers. He said that following the guidelines of Narendra Modi, Central ministers have been touring various towns and villages to seek the blessings of the families of martyrs in the freedom struggle.

He met the families of those who lost their lives in their fight for the country. The citizens should always remember their sacrifices with which they are able to lead a happy life now. Central government has announced various welfare schemes for the army and is thinking of introducing more initiatives for the sake of retired military personnel.

Kishan Reddy gave a call to everyone to contribute their might in protecting the national unity and integrity.

Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, Nehru Yuva Kendra Vice Chairman S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Captain Gopal, Paidi Ankaiah and others took part.

Earlier in the day, the Kishan Reddy along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. He was accorded a grand reception by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and additional EO A V Dharma Reddy.

They escorted him along with temple priests to the sanctum sanctorum. Vedic pandits rendered Veda Ashirvachanam while TTD chairman and EO presented Srivari Theertha Prasadams. State minister Rajendranath Reddy and others also accompanied him.