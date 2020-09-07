No. of beds in hospitals increased to 5,400 in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Going in line with the ever increasing Covid positive cases in Chittoor district, the district administration has been constantly increasing the number of beds for the convenience of patients, taking them to about 5,400 beds now.

Speaking at the inauguration of TTD choultries at DR Mahal road turned into Covid care centres on Sunday, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has said that the situation was alarming in the city with over 18,000 cases having been registered since March 25 when the Covid lockdown was announced. There are about 4,500 active cases in Tirupati urban and rural mandals as of now.

"In view of the severity of the situation, I have spoken to the higher officials of the TTD requesting them to stop issuing Sarvadarshan tokens on Saturday though tension prevailed. It became necessary as this 'Peratasi month' is auspicious for Tamilians who may come in large numbers to the city to visit Tirumala which may further spread the virus," said the MLA.

He lauded the cooperation of TTD and the services of Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta due to which the district was able to extend excellent services to patients not only from Chittoor district but also neighbouring districts. He said that there was no difference in the treatment in government hospitals or corporate hospitals citing his own example that he took treatment in government Ruia hospital.

Collector Bharat Gupta has said that the district could provide more beds than the government stipulated 5,000 beds with the cooperation of TTD and Covid coordination committee chairman and co-chairman. At the TTD choultries, 800 patients can be accommodated in rooms while another 200 in dormitory.

The Collector warned that many of those who opted for home isolation were not confining themselves to homes due to which the virus may spread further to many others.

Tirupati urban SP A Ramesh Reddy has said that while discharging duties as frontline warriors, 338 police got infected with the coronavirus while five of them have died. He said that government schools and hospitals are better than private schools and hospitals.

The officials have given away welcome kits to Covid patients and admitted them.

Centre nodal officer Ranga Swamy, Deputy DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, Dr Srihari Rao, Dr Yugandhar, SETVEN CEO Muralikrishna Reddy, CDPO Prameela, Dr Reddeppa and others have participated.