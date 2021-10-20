No special darshans for senior citizens: TTD

Tirumala: TTD denied reports of resumption of the special darshan for senior citizens, challenged persons (differently-abled) and parents with infants in Tirumala temple.

In a statement on Tuesday, TTD said that there was no scope for the revival of special darshan facilities for senior citizens, challenged persons and parents with infants in view of Covid pandemic still prevailing in the country more so in Chittoor district. TTD said in a statement that special darshan facilities for the three categories of devotees have been cancelled since March 20, last year following the government restrictions being imposed nationwide to contain Covid-19.

It may be noted here that on social media it was reported widely that TTD resumed the privileged darshan and sought the devotees to make use of the facility being revived by TTD for darshan of Lord, which went viral resulting in devotees including from far-flung areas landing in Tirupati only to find that the facility was not resumed, leaving them in lurch.

Against this backdrop, TTD issued a release terming the posts as fake and baseless and making it clear that it has not revived the privileged darshan. TTD appealed to devotees to note that once the pandemic environment is resolved the TTD will intimate all about the revival of such darshan facilities for the special categories. TTD urged devotees to wait for the official announcements and not trust the fake reports made by social media trolls, till then.