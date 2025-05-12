  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Nrisimha Jayanti observed

Nrisimha Jayanti observed
x
Highlights

On the auspicious occasion of Nrisimha Jayanti, special Abhishekam was performed to Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy, a sub temple located in the Tirumala temple on Sunday evening.

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Nrisimha Jayanti, special Abhishekam was performed to Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy, a sub temple located in the Tirumala temple on Sunday evening.

Every year on the auspicious Vaisakha Chaturdi Tithi this ritual is observed with religious fervour. Temple officials, archakas participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick