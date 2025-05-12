Nrisimha Jayanti observed

Live
Highlights
On the auspicious occasion of Nrisimha Jayanti, special Abhishekam was performed to Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy, a sub temple located in the Tirumala temple on Sunday evening.
Every year on the auspicious Vaisakha Chaturdi Tithi this ritual is observed with religious fervour. Temple officials, archakas participated.
