NTR Bharosa pensions to be disbursed on July 1 at doorstep

Tirupati / Chittoor: District Collectors of Tirupati and Chittoor HM Dhyana Chandra and Sumit Kumar respectively, said that social security pensions were renamed as NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme. They told the officials in their districts that NTR Bharosa pensions will be distributed at the houses of the beneficiaries from 6 am on July 1 through Aadhaar-based biometric or Iris or real time beneficiary identification system authentication based.

Ward / village secretariat staff should disburse pensions on the same day and if there is anything left, it must be completed on the next day. The pensioners were requested to be available at their houses on July 1 and 2. They said that the previously used pension books should not be used, distribution slips and acknowledgment slips of social pensions will be distributed in July month.

The panchayat secretaries, ward admin secretaries under the secretariats concerned have to draw the pension amounts on Saturday itself and disburse on July 1 through their staff. No one needs to come to the panchayat office for the pension as the secretariat staff and government employees will go to their doorstep for the purpose.

The Collectors said that each employee will have to distribute to 50 pensioners and the houses will be mapped to them and if additional staff are required only government employees should be drafted. In July, each pensioner will get Rs 7,000 which includes new pension of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000 towards the arrears from April to May at the rate of Rs 1,000 per month.