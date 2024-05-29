NTR made a lasting impact on Tirupati, Tirumala

Tirupati: The pilgrim city celebrated the 101st birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party founder and renowned cine hero of yesteryears, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, on Tuesday. Born on May 28, 1923, in Nimmakuru, Krishna district, NTR, as he was fondly known, had a deep and enduring connection with Tirupati and Tirumala. His numerous development initiatives have left a lasting impact on the city, making him an unforgettable figure among its people.

His sentiment with Tirumala began with the movie ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ which he produced and released after seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. This tradition continued for all his subsequent productions and for the movies he directed. After founding the Telugu Desam Party, the first Mahanadu was held in the city.

He contested his first election from Tirupati in 1983, winning by a majority of 46,000 votes and even concluded his election campaign at that time with a meeting in the city. He also gave the party ticket in Punganur to a bus conductor Baggidi Gopal who won the election with a majority of around 19,000 votes.

In 1984, following a coup by Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, NTR started his people's movement from the city. As Chief Minister of the combined State of Andhra Pradesh, he initiated the establishment of SVIMS and BIRRD hospitals and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), the second women’s university in the country. He also started the 'Nitya Annadana Complex' at Tirumala to provide free daily meals for devotees, a service that continues to benefit thousands of pilgrims.

NTR made significant changes in darshan procedures, abolished the Archaka Mirasi system and instituted the practice of the Chief Minister presenting silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara during Garuda Seva. He also moved the venue of the Nandi Awards outside Hyderabad for the first time, hosting it in Tirupati. He laid foundation stones for several development projects, including Divyaramam on Alipiri Road and various other works up to the zoo park.

His name became synonymous with the Telugu Ganga project, which supplies Krishna river water to Chennai via Nellore, quenching Tirupati's thirst and continuing to serve the city even today. He also laid the foundation stone for the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi project at Karakambadi and planned the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project.

During the 100-day celebration of the film ‘Major Chandrakanth’ in 1993 at SV University’s Tarakarama Stadium in Tirupati, NTR announced his marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi. In 1994, at the same stadium, he declared his intention to float the ‘Bharata Desam’ party, standing alongside Rajinikanth and Raj Kumar.

As a mark of respect and affection towards the great leader, a bronze statue of NTR was erected near Town Club, which has since been known as 'NTR Circle'. However, due to the election model code of conduct, this statue, along with others at SPMVV and SVIMS, has been covered. Consequently, fans and TDP leaders had to offer their tributes to his portraits elsewhere on Tuesday and conducted various programmes.