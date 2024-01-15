Live
- PNC Infratech announces divestment of equity stake in 12 road assets for enterprise value of Rs 9,000 crore
- 'Treatable & preventable, yet cervical cancer rates soaring in India'
- India's merchandise exports rose 1% in Dec 2023 amid global slowdown
- Twice recommended Central govt to include Ambiga community in ST: Siddaramaiah
- Organic ghee worth Rs.22 lakhs donated to TTD
- 1st model of human eye tissue makes ‘tears in a dish’
- Medical associations question Bengal Govt’s permission to private bodies to run nursing schools
- ENC chief visits air station INS Parundu
- IndiGo Passenger Arrested For Assaulting Pilot Amid Delayed Flight Chaos At Delhi Airport
- Sri Lankan Navy Detains 10 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching In Latest Incident
Just In
Organic ghee worth Rs.22 lakhs donated to TTD
Highlights
Bhagyalakshmi Dairy under the management of Pune-based Parag Foods Limited donated 1000 kg of organic ghee worth Rs.22 lakh to TTD on Monday.
Tirumala : Bhagyalakshmi Dairy under the management of Pune-based Parag Foods Limited donated 1000 kg of organic ghee worth Rs.22 lakh to TTD on Monday.
The donation was handed over by Sanjay Nakra, Vice President of Parag Milk Foods, Palamaner, on behalf of Devendra Shah, Chairman, Akshali Shah, the Executive Director of that organization.
This ghee was handed over to Krishnamurthy, Superintendent of Padipotu in Ugranam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS