Organic ghee worth Rs.22 lakhs donated to TTD

Organic ghee worth Rs.22 lakhs donated to TTD
Bhagyalakshmi Dairy under the management of Pune-based Parag Foods Limited donated 1000 kg of organic ghee worth Rs.22 lakh to TTD on Monday.

Tirumala : Bhagyalakshmi Dairy under the management of Pune-based Parag Foods Limited donated 1000 kg of organic ghee worth Rs.22 lakh to TTD on Monday.

The donation was handed over by Sanjay Nakra, Vice President of Parag Milk Foods, Palamaner, on behalf of Devendra Shah, Chairman, Akshali Shah, the Executive Director of that organization.

This ghee was handed over to Krishnamurthy, Superintendent of Padipotu in Ugranam.



