Paharpur 3P inaugurates production unit in Sri City

Tirupati: Leading flexible packaging manufacturer Paharpur 3P Pvt. Ltd., a division of the Paharpur Cooling Towers group, launched its greenfield plant in Sri City on Wednesday. In the presence of numerous dignitaries from Sri City industries, including the customer companies, its chairman Gaurav Swarup declared the unit's entry into the operational phase.

He said that this was their second facility in the country. They invested over Rs 150 crores in this plant to serve the market demand in South India. As the leading innovator in the flexible packaging industry in India, their goal is to continue to provide innovative solutions to customers, he said and added that over the next 10 years, they look forward to doubling the investment to establish a Center of Excellence for Sustainable Packaging products.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy in a message to the Paharpur team stated that Paharpur is trusted by food, beverage, tea, coffee, and edible oils manufacturers as one of the major flexible packaging solution providers in the country and around the world. Their presence would foster a symbiotic ecosystem in Sri City, which is home to the food processing and beverage sectors as well as FMCGs and other manufacturing businesses, he said.

The greenfield plant in Sri City manufactures and processes flexible laminates and pouches was erected on a ten-acre land and the first phase of investment of Rs 150 crores houses best-in-class technology equipment to give end-to-end solutions to all of their customers. The plant will provide employment opportunities for about 250 persons.