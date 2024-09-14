Pakala railway station set for major upgrade

Tirupati: With the dedicated efforts of Chittoor Member of Parliament Daggumalla Prasad Rao, Pakala railway station is set to receive a major upgrade, fulfilling the long-standing dream of its residents.

Recognising the strategic importance of Pakala station, which serves as a critical junction linking the districts of Chittoor and Tirupati, MP Prasad Rao has been advocating for its modernisation. His vision includes comprehensive development of the station, enhancing both infrastructure and services.

Prasad Rao recently submitted proposals to the Union Minister of Railways, urging the modernisation of Pakala railway station and the establishment of a new coach depot. The Ministry has since approved his request, with plans to construct the new depot and upgrade the station beginning in March next year.

The South Central Railway (SCR) approved the proposal during a safety meeting held on September 9. Following this, official orders were issued to the Guntakal Divisional Office.

According to the MP, railway engineering teams are already preparing to initiate the construction work by March, marking the start of a new era for Pakala and its surrounding regions.

With this project, Pakala is expected to see a significant boost in its railway connectivity and infrastructure, offering improved services for passengers and solidifying its role as a key railway hub in the region.