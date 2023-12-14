Live
Just In
Peddireddi confident of YSRCP winning all seats in Chittoor dist
Says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy already finalised candidates’ list
chittoor : ‘The YSRCP will certainly win all the seven Assembly and one Parliament seat in Chittoor district in the upcoming general elections. Stage has been set for capturing Kuppam Assembly seat, which is represented by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu,’ Minister for Energy, Mines and Forest P Ramachandra Reddy stated. He exuded confidence that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will certainly win the race with thumping majority retaining all the 175 seats.
Speaking to The Hans India at Punganur on Wednesday, the Minister informed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has already finalised the list of candidates to be contested in the coming elections. ‘It is the prerogative of the CM either to include or delete the candidature of the existing YSRCP legislators or MPs. Those, who worked well during their term, will be regarded with suitable positions, he stated.
The Minister commented that poll fever gripped the Opposition parties, not the YSRCP. He asserted that the development and welfare activities being introduced by the CM during the last four-and-half years will alone fetch triumph to the YSRCP. He claimed that the ruling party will undoubtedly win Chittoor, Palamaner, Puthalapattu, Nagari, Kuppam, GD Nellore in Chittoor District and Punganur Assembly as well as Chittoor MP seat. He challenged to quit politics if TDP wins in Punganur.
It is learnt that former TDP Minister N Amarnatha Reddy is expected to contest from Punganur, where the candidature of Minister P Ramachandra Reddy is literally finalised.