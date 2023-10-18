PG aspirants in despair over delay in admission process

Tirupati: The apathetic attitude of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences in dealing with NEET PG admission process which led to severe delay in the counselling is causing much agony and confusion among the aspiring candidates and their parents. The counselling for admissions for all India quota and deemed universities held by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is almost completed while it is on the final verge of completion in all other states except Andhra Pradesh where even the second round is not progressing.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given the schedule to all states for PG counselling and directed them to complete it before October 20. Almost all the states are adhering to this deadline except AP. Going by the present state of affairs in Dr YSRUHS, it may take at least another 15-20 days to complete the entire process. In fact, as per norms, before MCC takes up the third round also known as Mop-up round, all states should complete their second round. But AP did not follow it at all.

This is causing serious concerns in aspiring candidates as they register their details by paying the prescribed fee in several other states as well along with AP to try their luck and avoid any risk of getting a seat.

Those who got seats in other states in the mop-up round were forced to join there though they are not satisfied with the branch or college as the uncertainty in AP continues. Now, states like Karnataka and Telangana are completing their stray vacancy rounds bringing more confusion for the students in taking a decision whether to join there or to wait for AP’s 2nd round and other rounds.

YSRUHS has given the notification for exercising web options for phase II under competent authority quota (CQ) on October 10 and by now the admission process of that round might have completed. As some in-service candidates approached the court, the effect fell on non-service candidates as well as the vacant in-service seats were to be merged in non-service quota. With this, the 2nd round college wise allotments are not made even by Tuesday evening.

Accordingly, the 2nd round management quota (MQ) admission process has not commenced yet as it depends on CQ. Now, there is a lot of uncertainty about the possible completion dates of 2nd round admissions in both CQ and MQ and taking up the mop-up and stray vacancy rounds. The University authorities are not coming out to clear the confusion of the candidates and their parents.

A parent commented that his daughter has not applied for any other state expecting a seat in AP itself. Now, they are in a dilemma of getting a seat in AP and if it does not happen, she has to wait for another year to write the examination once again as the process is completed already in the rest of the states.

Several groups on social media like WhatsApp and Telegram are abuzz with comments and questions by the candidates about AP 2nd round allotments and the remaining process which shows how desperate they are. It is high time for the University authorities to come out with their plan of action as the counselling process was extremely delayed.